Big names set to appear at this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival

The Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival has announced a stellar line-up of best-selling authors, influential politicians, stars of the screen, and literary world.

Tying in with Harrogate International Festivals’ over-arching theme of ‘Generations’, the line-up is designed to celebrate literature and ideas passed down, honoured or reinvented through the ages.

Zoe Robinson, Raworths Managing Partner, said: “The 2017 line-up is bigger and better than ever, and it’s a real testament to Harrogate that’s built such a brilliant reputation as a boutique book festival destination, thanks to Harrogate International Festivals.

“We are extremely proud to support the arts in the area and help enhance the town’s national reputation as the ‘Jewel of the North’, making it such a vibrant place in which to live and work.”

One of the UK’s most renowned broadcasters, Joan Bakewell, will discuss her thoughtful and spirited book, Stop the Clocks.

Woman’s Hour presenter, Jenni Murray, presents A History of Britain in 21 Women exploring the inspiring women who revolutionized our world, from forgotten visionaries to trailblazing politicians.

The former presenter of GMTV, Kate Garraway, released her first book The Joy of Big Knickers (or learning to love the rest of your life) this year.

Sticking to the theme is acclaimed journalist Miranda Sawyer in conversation with Marina Benjamin, author of The Middlepause, as the two authors redefine the fifty-something woman.

For outdoorsy-types, explore A Year in the Life of the Yorkshire Shepherdess with the TV sensation, Amanda Owen.

Sophie Kinsella, who has sold over 36 million books, will talk about her funny, fast and farcical new hit, My Not So Perfect Life. And Loose Women presenter, and actress Denise Welch will discuss her novel, If They Could See Me Now.

For foodies, the actress and chef Lisa Faulkner takes the drama out of cooking with her cookbook, From Mother to Mother: Recipes from a Family Kitchen. As well as starring in EastEnders, with a career spanning Holby City to Spooks, she’s also a winner of Celebrity Masterchef.

Other top names appearing include the politician-turned-Strictly star, Anne Widdecombe, the broadcaster, columnist, and campaigner for prison reform, the former MP, Jonathan Aitken, and Mark Muller Stuart QC, who specialises in humanitarian issues and conflict resolution, tells the story of the Arab Spring in Storm in the Desert.

The Festival will also host its third Yorkshire Post Literary Lunch with mountaineer Chris Bonnington, exploring his inspiring achievements in his autobiography, Ascent – A Life Spent Climbing on the Edge.

Returning for the seventh year, the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival takes place at the Crown Hotel, 19-22 October.

It has become the hot ticket on the national Festival circuit after Harper’s Bazaar picked the event as one of the UK’s ‘best literary festivals’.

Gemma Rowland, Operations Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Tapping into our over-arching theme of ‘Generations’ the programme explores family dynamics, history, politics and literature, through the enduring power of storytelling. We can’t wait to invite audiences to this incredibly stimulating, exciting and inspiring Festival.”

The full programme is online with tickets are now on sale.

Visit harrogateinternationalfestivals.com follow @RaworthsHGLit Box Office: 01423 562 303.