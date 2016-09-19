Beer festival revival in aid of charity

A group of friends from East Keswick are reviving the village’s Beer Festival and plan to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

Organiser Ben Rider, 35, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2012. He hopes to raise £2,000 from the event at the Village Hall on Saturday October 1.

The father of two who works in hospitality explained: “When the previous organisers decided they could no longer put on the beer festival, my friends and I decided to take it on and that it would be a good way to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

“For me personally it’s another opportunity to raise awareness of Parkinson’s,” said Ben.

“People think it only affects older people, which I did until I got my diagnosis at 31.

“It was two weeks before my first child was due so it was a huge shock. Life has changed massively since then, but the group that are helping me with the beer festival have all been really supportive throughout.”

He added: “On the day we’ll have 24 real ales on offer, as well as a prosecco bar and a gin bar, food stalls plus live music and family entertainment throughout the day.

“We’d like to invite local people to join us and help us to prove that East Keswick can hold a Beer Festival to rival any other.”

Tickets, £5, include a glass and a programme, on the door which open at noon.