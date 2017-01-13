Ripon pub becomes must-visit live venue

Rejuvenated Ripon venue The Golden Lion is looking ahead to a fantastic year of live gigs.

Just before Christmas, a thrilled crowd turned up for Sheffield-based band The Buffalo Skinner bring their exciting blend of country and folk-tinged classic rock n roll with four-part harmonies.

Next up at The Golden Lion on Saturday, January 28 the mighty Hope and Social from Leeds are making a long overdue return to the Ripon pub.

Hope and Social are more than a band they create a joyous uplifting atmosphere at all their gigs and their musical expertise and humour leaves their audiences smiling and shouting for more.

The last time that Hope and Social were seen in Ripon was when they played on a “pop-up”stage on Ripon Market Place as part of their Tour of Infinite Possibillity contribution to the Tour De France.

That tour ended up with a performance at Leeds Arena with a television audience of millions.