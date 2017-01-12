On this day in Yorkshire 1954: Weather foils salvage of grounded Hull trawler

Norwegian vessel takes off crew of 20

Latest reports from Reuter say that bad weather has so far foiled salvage efforts on the 613-ton Hull trawler, the Kingston Aquamarine, which grounded yesterday on Senta Island, 25 miles north-east of Andenes, Northern Norway. A

A salvage boat reached the ship and is tanding by.

She will try to refloat the Kingston Aquamarine when the weather improves.

The trawler has a catch of between 110,000 to 132,000 pounds of fish. She was making for home from the White Sea when she struck the rocks. She sent up distress signals and a Norwegian fishing vessel took the crew of 20 ashore.

The Kingston Aquamarine was built at Aberdeen in 1948 and is owned by the Kingston Steam Trawling Co., of Hull.

She left Hull on December 22 and was not due back at port for another week.

The trawler was in the charge of Skipper Dennis Cornish of Rokeby Park, Hull.

The Hull owners said that the crew were taken off soon after the trawler went on the rocks.

“She was coming through the fjords and we believe the skipper was going to fish the Norwegian coast before returning home”, a spokesman said.

