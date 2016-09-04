On this day in Yorkshire 1954

Protests at Briefness of Royal Visit

Some of those who will cheer the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to the West Riding on October 27 and 28 would welcome a more extended opportunity to see the Royal couple.

The official arrangements were criticised yesterday as inadequate in an article in the Barnsley Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Last night support for this criticism came from Rotherham, one of the other towns along the Royal route. Alderman G.E. Caine, chairman of the Special Events Committee responsible for the arrangements in Rotherham, said he was in entire agreement with the Barnsley view.

The Queen and the Duke will spend no more than 40 minutes passing from one side of Rotherham to the other on their journey from Barnsley to Sheffield and will have only 15 minutes in the town centre.

“It is a big disappointment to our people of Rotherham and to the Corporation that the Queen is not making a longer visit.” said Alderman Caine.

“Our disappointment has been made known.”

