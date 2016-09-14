On this day in Yorkshire 1953

Drivers Reduce Night Noises Near Infirmary

Leeds motorists are responding to the Yorkshire Post appeal to use roads other than those round the General Infirmary at night time and so prevent traffic noises disturbing patients’ sleep.

In an editorial comment 10 days ago The Yorkshire Post asked motorists and motor-cyclists to avoid Calverley Street at night when they could reach their destinations by some other routes.

A member of the nursing staff said last night that during the last two days particularly, there had been much less traffic noise.

“We always expect a good deal of noise at weekends but recently the position has improved considerably,” she said.

“During the last two days I have not had one complaint from patients that they have been kept awake by traffic noises. That shows the position has improved.

“The worst time is generally around midnight. About that time, during the last two nights, it has been much quieter.

It also looks as though motorists are using roads other than those near the Infirmary,” she said.

Search through our archive papers and much more at the http://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk