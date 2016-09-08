On this day in Yorkshire 1939

Carry Your Gas Mask Always

An urgent appeal to Leeds people to carry their gas masks with them wherever they go was made by Leeds A.R.P. Emergency Committee meeting yesterday.

The Committee said they were pleased with the proportion of people who were remembering to take their gas masks with them, but there were some who were not doing so.

Many gas masks have been brought into the lost property department of Leeds Transport Department. Almost all have been claimed by their owners.

In an interview yesterday. Mr. B Hudson (Assistant Chief Constable of Leeds) said people should ensure that their gas masks did not get damp. He asked any person who had two gas masks to return one to the authorities. Civilian masks issued to men who have since joined the Army should also be returned.

Dog Whistle Alarm

A man who blew a whistle for his dog in Sherwood Street. Nottingham, on Wednesday night caused many people to run out of their homes thinking that there was air raid, according to a police sergeant’s statement yesterday.

Edward Gavagan. ice cream salesman, was fined 5s. on a charge of being drunk and disorderly.

