On this day in Yorkshire 1930

Anglers Drenched by Heavy Seas: Husband and Wife Win First Prizes at Scarborough.

At the Scarborough Angling Festival, which was continued yesterday, fishing was confined to the Marine Drive and piers, but so rough was the sea that angling from the Drive became almost impossible, as the waves dashed over the sea wall, drenching the anglers and seriously interfering with their sport.

About a dozen enthusiasts braved the elements, but none landed a single fish.

The remainder of the competitors on the piers also suffered by the heavy seas, and the baskets of several of the anglers tvere washed away.

Ninety-seven fish, weighing 581b., were landed, against 134 fish weighing 851b. last year.

The principal prize was the Marine Drive Challenge Trophy, presented by Colonel the Hon. G. V. Monckton Arundell, which was won by Mr. T. S. Smith, of Leeds, whose wife carried off the first prize in the ladies’ competition.

Mr. Smith’s weight was 61b. and half an ounce but his wife’s was only 1lb. 9oz.

The second prize in the principal event was won by A. Metcalfe, of Ossett, with 41b. The second prize in the ladies’ event went to Mrs. J. Wood, Harrogate, with 1lb. 3oz.

The visitors’ prize was won by W. E. Oliver, of York, with 1lb. 14oz, A. F. Adams, Doncaster, being aecond with 1lb. 4oz.

The consolation prize was won by Mr. Laughton, Scarborough, with 1lb. 5oz.

The Johnson-Watson Cup offered for the greatest weight of fish taken on any single day of the boat fishing, and confined to Leeds anglers, was won H. Hill with 9lb. 12oz.

The Shuttleworth Cup, offered under similar conditions for Sheffield anglers went to G. H. Johnson of Sheffield with 8lb 11oz.

The prize for the best aggregate weight taken during the boat fishing went to L. Bailey of Hawarden with 27lb, 3oz.

Today the principal trophy is the Scarborough Challenge Cup presented by Mr. Walter R. Rea for which fishing will again be confined to the Marine Drive and pier.

