On this day in Yorkshire 1915

Masquerading in Officer’s Uniform

At Darlington yesterday. Private Thomas J. Webb, 16th D.L.I., stationed at Hummersknott Camp, was brought before the magistrates on three charges of larceny and the theft of a tunic, trousers, and field glasses valued at £10, the properly of Lieut. Cooper; a camera and service cap, valued at £4, the property of Lieut Eyre: and an overcoat, valued at £3 16s, the property of Lieut. Pullen.

Evidence was given that the prisoner was masquerading in Northgate in officer’s uniform, and when asked who he was replied. “Lieut. Williams, of the 1st Durham Light Infantry, Newcastle Depot.”

In his possession was the pair of missing field glasses. The prisoner who pleaded guilty, said he took them in order to get back to his old regiment, the 1st Gloucesters.

He had a bad record, and the magistrates committed him to prison for six months with hard labour in each case, the sentences to run concurrently.

