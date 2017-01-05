Museums launch free activities for people living with dementia

Museums across our district are hosting a series of free fun activities for people living with dementia, and their families and carers.

Monday morning sessions start on January 9 at Ripon Workhouse Museum, between 10am and 12pm, and will continue throughout the district over the following five weeks, calling at the Mercer Art Gallery and the Harrogate Pump Room Museum - before returning to the Workhouse in Ripon.

Visitors can come along to all, some, or just one of the sessions. They are open to anyone living with dementia - whether they have a particular interest in art and history, want to have a go at something new such as rag rugging, print making or pottery, or they simply enjoy meeting new people and are keen to experience the museums with volunteer guides on hand.

All of the museums taking part in the scheme are wheelchair friendly, and refreshments will be provided, as well as help with transport if needed.

The programme of sessions is a partnership between Ripon Museum Trust, Harrogate Borough Council and Dementia Forward.

Volunteer Manager at Ripon Museums, Wendy Hunwick-Brown, said: “Our museums and galleries offer a wonderful welcoming and interesting space for people to experience something new.

"This opportunity gives some support to people who may need a little extra understanding and time to help them enjoy their visit.

"We have been pleased with the response from new volunteers involved with the project and by the interest form participants.”

To register for the programme, and for more information about dates and venues, contact Wendy Hunwick-Brown.

Tel: 01765 690799, or e-mail wendy.hunwick-brown@riponmuseums.co.uk.