Jack the Ripper in the Yorkshire Post Archives

A hundred and twenty eight years ago The Yorkshire Post published reports of the notorious reign of terror that was taking place in London.

Here we look at these chilling accounts and take a peek back into the fog shrouded streets of Victorian Whitechapel.

The full detailed reports of the Jack the Ripper murders are very explicit and we hestitate to publish them here but they can be viewed at The British Newspaper Archive.

Our second extract is from The Yorkshire Post and Leeds Intelligencer from Monday 10th September 1888.

This is the account of the second of the five canonical ripper murders, that of Annie Chapman.

On Saturday morning, at a quarter-past six, the neighbourhood of Whitechapel was horrified to a degree bordering on panic by the discovery of another barbarous murder.

The circumstances of the murder are of such a revolting character as to point to the conclusion that it has been perpetrated by the same hand as committed that in Buck’s Row and the two previous murders, all which have occurred within a stone’s throw of each other. The murdered woman, who appears to have respectably connected, was known in the neighbourhood by women of the unfortunate class as Annie Sivvy, but her real name was Annie Chapman.

The perpetrator of the ghastly deed undoubtedly occupied some considerable time in doing his victim to death, inasmuch that it appears that he, with fiendish resolve, not only killed the object of his caprice or passion, but afterwards mutilated her body in terrible manner, She must have died instantly. The murderer must have gone away from the spot covered with blood.

On Saturday evening a further and still more important clue had been gained. It was ascertained that a pawnbroker in Mile End Road had detained rings which had been presented to him for pledge, but which on being tested had not been found genuine.

Should these rings prove to be those taken from Annie Chapman, and should Amelia Farmer be able to identify them, a solid trace of the bloodthirsty and cruel murderer will be obtained which may lead to his capture.

Telegraphing last night, a London Correspondent says although the police have made most diligent inquiry after the murder of the woman Chapman, who was killed at Spitalfields early yesterday morning under most brutal circumstances, they had up to tonight failed to secure the slightest clue to his whereabouts.

As a matter of fact, they are in the dark as to the personal appearance of the man for whom they are looking.

On This Same Day in Yorkshire

Leeds Corporation Free Concerts

A special concert of vocal and instrumental music was given on Saturday evening in celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of the opening of the Town Hall by Her Majesty the Queen, which event took place on the 7th September 1858. The concert was very largely attended.

Thirsk - Serious Gun Accident to a North Riding Farmer

On Saturday night a somewhat serious accident with a gun happened to Mr. Lumley, a farmer residing at Carlton Miniott. near Thirsk.

It appears Mr. Lumley, in company with a youth, after dusk on Saturday was on his farm, Mr. Lumley at the time carrying a loaded gun.

He told the youth to take hold of the gun until he set a trap. The youth was but a short distance from Mr. Lumley, and from some unexplained cause the gun exploded, the charge of shot lodging in Mr. Lumley’s side just above the hip.

The wounded man was at once conveyed home, and Dr. Buchanan, Sowerby, was speedily in attendance. It is feared some of the shot pellets have entered Mr. Lumley’s bowels, for he is in a somewhat critical state.

In the next installment we move on to the third and fourth ripper murders committed on the same night, that of Elizabeth Stride and Catherine Eddowes and how they were reported in the Yorkshire Post.

To read the full reports of the Jack the Ripper murders and much more go to The British Newspaper Archive at http://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk