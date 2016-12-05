Christmas stories from the archives: Holiday travel rush to the North mounts to climax 1946

A “Green Christmas,” with a likelihood of local fog, is prophesied in the latest official forecast, issued this afternoon.

Though there was sunshine toencourage Christmas Eve travellers in many places, especially on the coast, rain is expected to spread from the west, and the further outlook is “occasional rain showers: becoming milder in East.”

At Roundhay Park, Leeds, the temperature at noon was 40 degrees, after an overnight minimum of 32. The A .A. to-day reported that a number of roads were ice-bound in Great Britain, and others were affected by ice.

There was fog also in North Lancashire, East Anglia and Somerset. King’s Cross and St. Pancras were London’s busiest main line stations today as the Christmas Eve homeward rush to the North developed.

At midday the staffs had the situation well in hand, and there were spectacular queues, but they were ready for a big rush later this afternoon and evening.

Early queues at Euston were soon dealt with by an augmented service.

Although 14 relief trains were provided there was no rush to leave Leeds by rail this morning. The 10 a.m. to Blackpool from City Station was not at all crowded.

A queue of about 200 formed for the 10.35 stopping train to Morcambe.

Up to noon there was still no rush to get away.A ticket collector in the old portion of City Station said:

”the morning traffic has been nothing like we used to get in pre-war years.”

At Central Station it was quiet, and, as a member of the staff, said. “Nothing to shout about.” There seemed be more people coming into Leeds than going out.

Leeds motor coach companies are just about booked up for their Christmas programmes. One company is running daily to and from Blackpool throughout the holidays, that resort having its usual heavy attraction for Leeds people.

Football match excursions have been well patronised, especially to Middlesbrough for Leeds Unlted’s game there on Boxing Day.

Bridlington reported sunshine today and prospects of a better Christmas even than many pre-war years. Many private hotels are already booked up.

Scarborough indicated similar auguries for a good time, with no danger of stinted food.

Patients and staff in the Leeds Infirmary will have turkey and plum pudding for Christmas dinner and to Miss J. I. Mills, Food Supervisor, and her staff of chefs and cooks goes the task of preparing and cooking 40 turkeys and 100 plum puddings.

