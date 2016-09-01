Biggest art show in North starts in Ripon

The Great North Art Show features 300 artworks by 50 of the UK’s finest contemporary painters, sculptors, printmakers and photographers, all displayed in the fabulous setting of Ripon Cathedral.

Running from tomorrow, Friday, September 2 this annual events is known for its high standards.

The show’s judges last year, who included 108 Fine Art Gallery’s Andrew Stewart, Leeds College of Art’s Garry Barker and Tennants Auction House’s head of contemporary art Diane Sinnott, hailed the show as as “wonderful showcase” for the wealth of artistic talent in the north of England.

Having whittled down 700 artwork entries down to 50 artists, this year’s Great North Art Show promises to be even more impressive when it is revealed to the public this Saturday.

Uniquely, the event allows for a collection of work to be shown by artists rather than just a single piece.

This year’s selection shows a broad sweep with brilliantly realised bronze equine heads by sculptor Joseph Hayton who originally trained as a stonemason, to the conceptual screenprinted illustrations of Katie Edwards and stunning black and white photography reflecting Lucy Saggers’ fascination with rural life capturing the ordinary moments that often go unseen.

There is is also the opportunity to view a body of work by guest artist, printmaker Catherine Sutcliffe Fuller, including pieces created during a recent residency for Hiscox Insurance, through which she has been documenting the clearance of a historical site and construction of a new and modern office building in York since 2014.

Also featured will be artist-in-residence Ruth Fitton who will be painting a limited number of two-hour studies during the show.

The 2016 Great North Art Show runs until Sunday, September 25. Entry to the cathedral and exhibition is free and all artworks are for sale.