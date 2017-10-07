Artist’s exhibition is a riot of colour

An exhibition of work by artist, James Harrigan has opened at the Walker Galleries in Harrogate.

Born in Ayr in the late 30s the artist has continued to live in Ayrshire all his life.

He studied drawing and painting at Glasgow School of Art between 1956 and 1960, and after his graduation went on to gain a postgraduate Diploma in Printmaking.

His work shows his love of colour and the more saturated the better.

A sunny day on Arran will give him the deepest azure of the sea, the cobalt of the sky and a whole palette of wild flower pinks and purples.

He paints ponds alive with colour, or throws open the doors of a balcony to let the colour flood in.

These joyous pictures have been said to exemplify Renoir’s remark that life is too short to paint miserable ones.

James taught art for a number of years, with many of his pupils going on to become successful artists themselves.

A past winner of the prestigious Laing Landscape Competition and also The Scotsman Art Competition,

James now exhibits mainly in London, where he has developed a keen following for his work, with a number of highly successful solo and joint solo exhibitions.

His work is in many important collections including those in the House of Lords, Glasgow University, IBM, The Dick Institute and the Maclaurin Gallery.

The exhibition of James Harrigan’s work runs until October 14. Walker Galleries is open Monday-Saturday.

For more details go to www.walkergalleries.co.uk