Snooker star and Conservative Club combine to raise charity cash

Former world champion Shaun Murphy was in attendance to help Harrogate Conservative Club’s snooker team raise £2,500 at their annual presentation evening.

The event was held in memory of Steve Prest, who was the Conservative Club’s professional player, with funds generated on the night donated to Murphy’s chosen charity, the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Winner of the 2005 World Snooker Championship, Murphy was said to have “enjoyed” the opportunity to pit himself against a host of local players.

Mark Livsey, treasurer at the club, added: “A great night was had by all, while nobody managed to beat Shaun at snooker or billiards.

“He played the local champions and knock-out competition winners from our districts league, plus a few guests, all of whom enjoyed the challenge.

“Shaun was on a maximum break in one frame but missed with two reds left, and we were also treated to a number of century breaks.

“We have now forwarded a cheque to Shaun made out for the final total £2,500 for his charity, the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

“At the start of the evening we estimated that we would make £2000, but we managed to beat that.”