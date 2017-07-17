Pythons’ delight at securing new home

Harrogate Pythons RUFC have held their first training session at their new base, Harrogate Railway Athletic’s Station View.

The Yorkshire Three outfit had previously played home fixtures at the Army Foundation College in PennyPot Lane, but have relocated ahead of the upcoming 2017/18 campaign.

“We’d been in discussions with Railway for a number of weeks with a view to using their facilities for our home fixtures,” said Pythons chairman Julian Tatlow.

“We’re working with the Rugby Football Union on grant funding projects as we transform a soccer pitch to one that can accommodate both rugby and soccer. “Having a clubhouse is a major plus, we’re already planning events to support Railway’s busy social calendar and look forward to hosting our away teams at this brilliant venue”.

Dan Bird, the Pythons’ head coach, echoed Tatlow’s sentiments.

“Having a base with access to mid-week training facilities, changing rooms and a bar is a big step forward in terms of developing our squad and should also help us attract new players.

“Together with 1st XV captain Sandy Dunlop and Pirates skipper John Wiggins I’ll be working closely with our new backs coach Rob Jamieson to take every advantage of these new facilities”.

Ann Kirk, secretary of Harrogate Railway said: “We have space for an additional team at Station View and look forward to welcoming rugby players, supporters and sponsors to our ground.

“We’re developing our clubhouse for social events as well as as a meeting venue, so to have this influx of numbers from the Pythons is a major boost for our plans”.