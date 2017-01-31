In-form Ladies win again

Harrogate RUFC Ladies secured their third successive victory when they eased to a 31-0 triumph over West Park Leeds 2nds at Rudding Lane.

Full-back Ailish Clear led the way with a brace of tries as Lucy Barnett’s side climbed into second place in the North Two East standings.

Harrogate took the game to their visitors during the opening exchanges and they moved ahead when Clear made a clean break through the defence before popping the ball to centre Caroline Cockshott, who touched down just to the right of the posts.

Clear then added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

The hosts’ advantage was then extended when some powerful scrummaging won back possession before Leah Birkin and Jess Wild combined to find Evie Jackson.

It was Jackson who then made the pass to Clear, allowing her to to dodge the first line of West Park’s defence and out run the rest.

The full-back dotted down between the sticks and added the conversion to bring the score to 14-0.

A third try arrived before half-time following a West Park error which allowed Birkin to break before helping Clear to score her second try of the day.

Harrogate continued to dominate proceedings after the interval and they went 24-0 in front when the ball made its way back to Clear who confused the defence by changing direction, giving Jackson and Sarah Jayne Pritchard time to join her.

Jackson then took possession and broke through the away side’s defensive line before making a precise pass to Pritchard who touched down out wide.

The final score of the day arrived when some strong play by the Harrogate pack paved the way for Ellie Ward to force her way over the line, Clear adding her third conversion off the afternoon to put the gloss on a fine team performance.