‘Gate kick off 2017 with trip to South Leicester

Harrogate RUFC kick off 2017 with a trip to South Leicester, on Saturday.

The Cockerels begin the New Year stuck in the National Two North relegation positions, but go into the fixture with their sixth-placed opponents confident of earning a win that could move them clear of the drop zone.

“I think that we can go to South Leicester and get a result,” director of rugby Dave Doherty said.

“They beat us at our place, but I know their strengths and we head into the game confident and excited to get back playing.

“The lads have had a good break over the festive period, which they needed because it hasn’t been the easiest of starts to the season, but we’re rested now and raring to go.

“We had 42 turn up to training this week and we put them through a really gruelling session to help them get over the excesses of Christmas and make sure we’re in decent shape for Saturday.”

Former Exeter Chiefs Academy fly-half Sam Fox is in line to make his debut for Harrogate, while the club have also been boosted by the return of influential prop Charlie Purkiss-McEndoo from a spell playing in New Zealand.

“It’s exciting to have Sam involved now, he’s trained well and it’s up to him to prove himself out on the pitch in a Harrogate shirt,” Doherty added.

I’m delighted that Charlie is back in the fold and available as an option at South Leicester. Strength in depth is what we need throughout the squad.”