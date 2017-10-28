Brady’s back at ‘Gate

Former Harrogate RUFC skipper Jake Brady will return to the club for Saturday’s National Three North clash with Rossendale.

The second row forward arrives back at the Stratstone Stadium on a short-term loan deal from National One Darlington Mowden Park, the side he joined this summer after eight seasons and more than 200 games for the Aces.

Sam Brady will make his 100th appearance in a Harrogate RUFC shirt against Rossendale. Picture: Richard Bown

With ‘Gate missing Martin Dodds and Tom Heaton from their pack due to injury for this weekend’s home clash, director of rugby Dave Doherty has moved to strengthen his forward options.

And the timing of Brady’s homecoming couldn’t have been any better, with him set to partner his younger brother Sam in the second row on what will be the latter’s 100th appearance in a Harrogate shirt.

“This is only a week-long loan, but we are very grateful to Darlington Mowden Park,” Doherty said.

“Rossendale are renowned for their massive pack, so with the injuries we have picked up it’s great to add Jake’s quality and experience to the squad.

“Saturday is also Sam Brady’s 100th game, so the timing is great.”

Kick-off on Saturday is at 3pm at the Stratstone Stadium, Rudding Lane.