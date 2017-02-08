Fourth win in a row earns Ladies quarter-final spot

A fourth successive victory earned in-form Harrogate RUFC Ladies a place in the quarter-finals of the Junior Plate competition.

The Rudding Lane outfit produced another impressive display as they eased past hosts Scunthorpe by a 45-5 scoreline.

Harrogate kicked off and immediately had the home side under the cosh.

The first score of the day was not long in arriving, fly-half Evie Tonkin touching down between the posts and Helena Landau converting for an early 7-0 lead.

Scunthorpe fought back after the re-start and pushed the ball back into the Harrogate half. They pressed hard for a score of their own, but were eventually held up on the try-line.

When the visitors managed to get back on the offensive they won a penalty which led to a line-out deep in home territory.

Good mauling from the Harrogate forwards provided the platform for scrum-half Rose Jay to take possession and go under the posts. Landau added the extra two points to bring the score to 14-0.

The remainder of the first period saw Scunthorpe in the ascendancy, but fail to breach the away defence.

Revitalied after the interval, Harrogate went 19 points clear following a quick break and series of passes across the backline that were eventually finished off by Jay.

Lucy Barnett’s team continued to set the pace and were soon back in the Scunthorpe half.

They were initially denied a fourth touchdown by a knock-on, but undeterred, prop Sarah Kemp steamed through and dotted down.

Landau’s third conversion of the afternoon increased the advantage to 26-0.

With Harrogate’s backs beginning to dominate, Jay then completed her hat-trick, Landau again coverting before Morrissey was next to cross the whitewash for 38-0.

Scunthorpe finally managed to establish a foothold and reduced the arrears with a late touchdown, but the visitors were not finished yet.

From the last play of the game, Evie Tonkin rounded off a fine team performance with the day’s final try.