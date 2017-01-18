Back-to-back victories for Harrogate Ladies

Harrogate RUFC Ladies were left celebrating back-to-back victories following a 44-0 mauling of Scarborough Valkyries.

Lucy Barnett’s side followed up last week’s narrow triumph over Morpeth with a comprehensive victory over their North Yorkshire rivals at Rudding Park.

The Seasiders edged out their hosts 18-14 when the sides met earlier in the season, but Harrogate more than made up for that defeat with a dominant performance.

The home side showed their strength in attack from the very start of the game and they took an early lead when full-back Ailish Clear burst through to touch down.

A second try followed soon afterwards when winger Sarah-Jayne Pritchard broke up the left flank and made it over the line, only to lose the ball before she could ground it.

Fortunately for Pritchard, centre Leah Birkin followed up to apply the finishing touch for 10-0.

A line-out then afforded Harrogate the opportunity to bulldoze their way to the try-line following some powerful mauling, and when the ball was presented to scrum-half Rose Jay, she sold the defence a dummy and touched down under the posts.

Clear added the extras for a 17-0 advantage.

With time running out before the interval, there was still time for Birkin to grab another try, sending her side into half-time 22 points to the good.

From the resumption, Harrogate’s forwards continued to cause Scarborough problems, but the first try of the second period arrived following some fine play by the home backs at the breakdown.

Clear’s second touchdown of the day moved the scoreline along to 27-0 before centre Caroline Cockshott got in on the act following a turnover in midfield.

This was closely followed by another Harrogate breakthrough as substitute Beatriz Gallego made an impressive sprint up the left-hand side of the pitch and went under the sticks.

Gallego’s try was then converted by forward Helena Landau, stretching the score to 39-0 with just under 15 minutes to go.

Scarborough hit back, but were unable to breach the hosts’ defensive line and with just a couple of minutes to go, Evie Tonkin touched down to round off the scoring at 44-0.