Rio 2016: Team GB’s Olympic medallists...and where Yorkshire would have finished on the medals table

Team GB claimed a record haul of 67 medals at the Rio Olympics, their most at an overseas Games, with Yorkshire contributing to 14 of them.

Team GB finished second on the medals table with 27 gold, 23 silver and 17 bronze.

If Yorkshire were a country, it would have finished 17th on the medals table, ahead of New Zealand, Canada and South Africa among others.

Here is the full list of Great Britain and Yorkshire’s Rio Olympic medallists.

Gold 27 (5 from Yorkshire)

Adam Peaty, swimming, men’s 100m breaststroke.

Great Britain's Laura Trott kisses her gold medal after winning the Women's Omnium. (Picture: PA)

Joe Clarke, canoeing, men’s K1.

Jack Laugher and Chris Mears, diving, men’s 3m synchro.

Jason Kenny, Phil Hindes, Callum Skinner, cycling, men’s team sprint.

Helen Glover and Heather Stanning, rowing, women’s pair.

Yorkshire's Jack Laugher won a silver medal in the men's three metres springboard. (Picture: PA)

Alex Gregory, Mohamed Sbihi, George Nash and Constantine Louloudis, rowing, men’s four.

Sir Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Owain Doull, cycling, men’s team pursuit.

Scott Durant, Tom Ransley, Andrew Triggs Hodge, Matt Gotrel, Pete Reed, Paul Bennett, Matt Langridge, William Satch and Phelan Hill (cox), rowing, men’s eight.

Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell-Shand, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, cycling, women’s team pursuit.

Yorkshire's Nicola Adams won a second Olympic gold in Rio (Picture: PA)

Mo Farah, athletics, men’s 10,000m.

Max Whitlock, gymnastics, men’s floor.

Justin Rose, golf, men’s tournament.

Max Whitlock, gymnastics, men’s pommel horse.

Jason Kenny, cycling, men’s sprint.

Andy Murray, tennis, men’s singles.

Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, dressage individual grand prix.

Giles Scott, sailing, Finn class.

Laura Trott, pictured, cycling, women’s omnium.

Jason Kenny, cycling, men’s Keirin.

Alistair Brownlee, men’s triathlon.

Hannah Clark and Saskia Mills, sailing, women’s 470.

Jade Jones, taekwondo, women’s -57kg.

Nick Skelton, equestrian, individual showjumping.

Great Britain’s women, hockey.

Liam Heath, canoeing, men’s K1 200m.

Nicola Adams, boxing, women’s flyweight.

Mo Farah, athletics, men’s 5,000m.

Silver (23) (5 from Yorkshire)

Jazz Carlin, swimming, women’s 400m freestyle.

Siobhan O’Connor, swimming, women’s 200m IM.

James Guy, Stephen Milne, Dan Wallace, Duncan Scott, Robbie Renwick, swimming, men’s 4x200m freestyle.

Katherine Grainger and Vicky Thornley, rowing, double sculls.

David Florence and Richard Hounslow, canoeing, men’s C2.

men’s rugby sevens squad.

Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Fiona Bigwood and Spencer Wilton, equestrian, team dressage.

Bryony Page, gymnastics, trampolining.

Jazz Carlin, swimming, women’s 800m freestyle.

Katie Greves, Melanie Wilson, Frances Houghton, Polly Swann, Jessica Eddie, Olivia Carnegie-Brown, Karen Bennett, Zoe Lee and Zoe de Toledo (cox), rowing, women’s eight.

Becky James, cycling, women’s Keirin.

Chris Walker-Hebborn, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Duncan Scott, swimming, men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Jessica Ennis-Hill, athletics, women’s heptathlon.

Nick Dempsey, sailing, men’s RS:X.

Louis Smith, gymnastics, men’s pommel horse.

Callum Skinner, cycling, men’s sprint.

Mark Cavendish, cycling, omnium.

Becky James, cycling, women’s sprint.

Jack Laugher, diving, men’s 3m springboard.

Jon Schofield and Liam Heath, canoeing, men’s kayak double 200m.

Jonny Brownlee, men’s triathlon.

Lutalo Muhammad, taekwondo, men’s -80kg.

Joe Joyce, boxing, men’s super-heavyweight.

Bronze (17) (4 from Yorkshire)

Ed Ling, shooting, men’s trap.

Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow, diving, men’s synchronised 10m.

Chris Froome, cycling, time trial.

Steven Scott, shooting, double trap.

Sally Conway, judo, women’s -70kg.

Max Whitlock, gymnastics, men’s all-around individual.

Greg Rutherford, athletics, men’s long jump.

Sophie Hitchon, athletics, women’s hammer.

Amy Tinkler, gymnastics, floor.

Nile Wilson, gymnastics, men’s horizontal bar.

Katy Marchant, cycling, women’s sprint.

Josh Buatsi, boxing, men’s light-heavyweight.

Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge, badminton, men’s doubles.

Asha Philip, Desiree Henry, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, athletics, 4x100 metres relay.

Vicky Holland, women’s triathlon.

Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg.

Eilidh Doyle, Emily Diamond, Anyika Onuora, Christine Ohuruogu, athletics, women’s 4x400m relay.