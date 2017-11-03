Leading lights Coneygree and Cue Card line up for Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase

Coneygree and Cue Card clash in what looks a mouthwatering renewal of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

The former, trained by Mark Bradstock, has been plagued by injury since he won the Cheltenham Gold Cup as a novice, having only raced three times following that great day at the Festival in March 2015.

Cue Card is running in the Charlie Hall Chase for a third time

Coneygree did well to finish second to Cue Card in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last November - his first start of last season - but was off the track until he ran a screamer when third in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April.

Colin Tizzard's Cue Card won the Charlie Hall in 2015 and runs in the race for a third year in succession, having finished third behind Irish Cavalier 12 months ago.

Nigel Twiston-Davies runs Blaklion and Bristol De Mai, while Brian Ellison's Definitly Red is the big hope for the north.

Shantou Flyer, Vieux Lion Rouge, Double Shuffle, Village Vic and Virgilio complete the 10-strong field.