Hockey Club Ladies edge out Lymm

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1sts returned to winning ways after three games without victory when they triumphed 1-0 on the road at Lymm.

‘Gate threatened from the off, enjoying the majority of possession, and it looked to be just a matter of time before they would score, only to be kept at bay by some impressive goalkeeping from the home custodian.

The visitors thought they were in for a penalty stroke when striker Megan Clarke was taken out by the Lymm stopper, however a short corner was awarded instead and then narrowly missed.

Just before half-time, player of the match Caz Hurst made an impressive save from a breakaway Lymm attack, but was struck on the knee behind her pads forcing the team to play out the remaining five minutes of the first half with no goalkeeper.

The second period followed the same pattern, with Lucy Wood’s side forced to remain patient.

They did eventually break the deadlock, however, following a dangerous ball in from Clarke at a short corner that was deflected into the top of the net by Shelly Harrison.

“It’s great to get the first win of the year under our belt after playing some smart, patient hockey,” skipper Wood reflected.

“It’s easy to get frustrated in games like those when you can’t put the ball away but we held our nerve.”