Edmondson plunders hat-trick as ‘Gate Men see off Stockton

Harrogate Hockey Club Mens 1sts made a return to winning ways when they secured a 3-1 success on the road at Stockton in North Division One.

Will Rogers’ side suffered a heavy defeat to Newcastle University in their last fixture, but a hat-trick from goal-machine Charles Edmondson helped themto a second successive away victory.

Stockton were only promoted at the end of last season, and ‘Gate made the trip to Yarm knowing little about their hosts.

The visitors were looking to start the game on the front foot having conceded early goals in recent games, and they managed to break the deadlock with just eight minutes gone.

Rogers took the initiative, before releasing Ben Pimley, who in-turn found Edmonson and the team’s top-scorer made no mistake with a well-placed first time shot.

Having fallen behind, Stockton grew into the contest and began to exert some pressure, but rarely troubled Rob Stanworth in the ‘Gate goal.

The hosts did however manage to level things up early in the second half following a defensive error.

Stockton then flooded players forward as they sought the lead, but this allowed the away side to counter-attack into plenty of space.

Rogers and Ollie Jordan forced goal-line clearances from the home defence before Edmondson put ‘Gate 2-1 up after good work by Harry Henderson on the left-hand side.

Stockton continued topress, but the Ainsty Road team hit them again on the break.

From a home penalty-corner, the team in blue moved the ball upfield through through Pimley and Alfie Weaver before finding Edmonson who rounded the keeper to complete his hat-trick and seal the win.

Harrogate Mens 2nds were edged out on home turf by Huddersfield Dragons.

The hosts began well and went in front 15 minutes in after a short-corner hit a Huddersfield foot on the goal-line and the resulting penalty flick was converted by Stu Norman.

Misplaced passes were ultimately to prove Harrogate’s downfall and after the ball was given away in midfield the Dragons levelled on the half-hour mark.

The visitors added a second goal soon afterwards, and although ‘Gate pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half, it was not forthcoming.

The 3rd XI were 2-1 victors on the road at local rivals Tadcaster Magnet thanks to goals from Ollie Tinker and skipper James Edmondson.

‘Gate 4ths fared less well, slipping to a 6-1 home reverse at the hands of Slazenger.