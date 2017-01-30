Edmondson hits hat-trick in thrashing of Lindum

A Charles Edmondson hat-trick helped Harrogate Hockey Club Men’s 1st XI consolidate their position in the top three of North Division One as they beat Lindum 5-1.

Patience was the key for Will Rogers’ men, who held a 2-1 lead at half-time thanks to an exquisite drag flick from Connor Miller and a tap-in from Edmondson, but it wasn’t until the final quarter of the game that the visitors secured all three points.

On a bouncy pitch, Harrogate struggled to find top gear for much of the contest, but after withstanding a spell of pressure midway through the second period they made sure of taking the points back to Yorkshire.

Argentinean ace Julian Tarres fired home from the top ‘D’ before Edmondson completed his treble with two further goals.

“We can certainly play better but we got the job done with a strong second-half performance,” said Rogers.

“In amongst a bit of sloppiness we had a number of good passages of play that led to some clinical finishing from Chaz in particular.

“Once we re-took the lead we dominated and the lads are looking forward to righting a few wrongs against Newcastle University this Saturday.”

Next up for Rogers’ side is the visit of the Tynesiders (1.30pm push back), who ran out 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture in December against an off-colour Harrogate, but currently sit ninth in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.