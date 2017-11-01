Harrogate Hockey Club Mens 1sts secured their first home victory of the season with a 6-3 success over Neston South Wirral.

The win was the side’s third in their last four North Division One outings as they look to be hitting their stride after a slow start to 2017/18.

In the opening minutes ,both sides had good opportunities to break the deadlock and ‘Gate were indebted to goalkeeper Rob Stanworth for a number of important saves.

The men from Ainsty Road then seized the ascendancy with 20 minutes gone, Andy Clemerson sending the Neston stopper the wrong way from a penalty-stroke.

The lead was soon doubled when Toby Harris blocked a clearance by a Neston defender and skipper Will Rogers hit a first time strike which rattled the backboard.

Harrogate did not begin the second period well and soon found themselves pegged back at 2-2, only for Alfie Weaver to restore their lead after Charles Edmondson won a penalty-corner.

With Neston pushing forward in search of another equaliser, Tom Harris had time and space to pick out Toby Harris in the D and the latter finished well for 4-2.

Tom Nash and Edmondson then combined to set up Harry Henderson to add number five before the visitors pulled another goal back.

‘Gate were to have the final say, however, and Ollie Jordan flicked the ball over the goalkeeper to round things off at6-3.

Harrogate Mens 2nds earned a 2-2 draw at local rivals Boston Spa 1sts in difficult conditions on mud-covered astroturf with gail force winds howling across the pitch.

The home team took an early lead but Simon Lockwood fired past the advancing Spa keeper to level matters before half-time.

A 45th-minute effort saw the hosts back in the driving seat, but Harrogate quickly responded with another quick counter, snap-shot and finish from Lockwood.

The unbeaten Mens 3rds recorded an emphatic 9-0 victory over Sheffield Hallam 5ths.

Despite losing captain James Edmondson to a nasty head wound just 10 minutes in, Harrogate took a 5-0 advantage into half-time.

They continued to dominate after the break and ran out easy winners thanks to goals from Ben Collinson (4), Ali Hopps (2), Oli Sanders, Edmondson and Oli Tinker.

Harrogate 4ths drew 1-1 with City of York 5ths, Kit Fantastic finding the target to bring his side back on terms.