West Yorkshire League: Hampsthwaite continue to flourish

Hampsthwaite United were in fine form in front of goal again, hitting double figures as they thrashed Garforth Rangers before putting seven past Old Centralians in Division Two of the West Yorkshire League.

The newcomers followed up their 8-1 opening-day success over Swillington Saints with a 10-1 demolition of Garforth.

And in similar fashion to last week’s victory, Josh Underwood was the star of the show, netting four times.

Adam Pawson bagged a brace for United, while Ryan Blair, Charlie Hartley, James Purkis and substitute Ben Jones also registered.

In midweek, Hampsthwaite hammered Old Centralians 7-1, the lethal Underwood helping himself to another four goals to take his tally to the season to 13 in just four appearances.

Joining him on the scoresheet were Andy Spencer (2) and Dan O’Connor.

Knaresborough Celtic played out a 3-3 draw at Otley Town at the weekend.

Brian Davey’s men led on three occasions, but each time the hosts managed to fight back.

George Robertson hit a first-half double to send the visitors into the interval with a 2-1 advantage.

Otley drew level again, only for Matt Adamson to volley a left-wing cross into the top corner of the net to restore Celtic’s lead.

The hosts equalised for a third time, and although George Tyreman had a great chance to win the game at the death, Davey’s troops had to settle for a point.

On Wednesday night, the Celts lost 3-1 on the road at Ripon City, for whom Kai Tinsley, Brandon Clarke and Kyle Fox were on target..

The victory over their local rivals capped a fine week for Micky Baldwin’s side who had put eight goals past Middleton Park four days earlier.

Tinsley helped himself to a hat-trick in that success, Fox and Martin Haswell notched braces and Mark Marsden also struck.

Kirk Deighton Rangers were held to a goalless draw by Huddersfield YM on Saturday.

Both sides had a goal disallowed for offside before Dan Slater’s late free-kick looked to have won the day for Deighton, only for the Huddersfield keeper to claw the ball out of the top corner.

Rangers were then beaten 2-1 at home to Otley Town in a smash-and-grab raid by the visitors.

James Ripley gave the hosts a first-half lead, but Otley netted twice after the interval to snatch all three points.

In the Premier Division, Knaresborough Town Reserves dropped their first points of the campaign, drawing 1-1 with Hunslet Club at Manse Lane.

Lewis Pye shot Town into a 55th-minute lead, only to see the away team level just three minutes later.

The Manse Lane outfit were also held to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, Joe Nolan their goalscorer at Ilkley Town.

Wetherby Athletic suffered a third successive loss in Division One in midweek, slipping to a 2-1 defeat against Boroughbridge at The Ings.

At the weekend, the Tangerines were beaten 2-0 by East End Park despite dominating for large periods of the match.