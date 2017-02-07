Town Ladies close in on title following victory over rivals York

Harrogate Town Ladies took a giant stride towards winning the North Riding Womens Football League title when they beat nearest rivals York Railway Institute by a 5-4 scoreline.

Sunday’s visitors to the CNG Stadium sit second in the league table but are now 15 points behind Harrogate, with just six games left to play.

York took an early lead through Kerry Playle in Sunday’s clash, but Town responded quickly and a fine four-player move involving Rebecca Davies, Carey Huegett and Rachel White led to a well-taken goal for Emily Topham.

In an end-to-end affair, the visitors reclaimed the lead from Jodie Langstaff’s direct free-kick, but Jon Maloney’s side again hit back to level things up through Huegett’s spot-kick.

Nat Eustance then netted on the stroke of half-time, sending Town into the break with a slender advantage at 3-2.

The frenetic pace of the game continued into the second period until Hannah Bowes calmed Harrogate nerves, coolly curling the ball into the bottom corner of the net following a surging run by Eustance.

York refused to lie down however and they pulled the score back to 4-3 through Langstaff’s stunning 40-yard lob.

Town responded with more pressure and one period of play saw them lay siege to the away goal, firing in no fewer than five shots in the space of 15 seconds.

Their efforts eventually paid off when Lindsey Wilson’s perfectly-flighted corner was met by the head of Huegett for 5-3.

York’s Langstaff capped a fine individual display by completing her hat-trick late on, but that was as good as it got for the visitors as Harrogate saw the game out to claim their 13th win in 13 league matches, extending their 100 per cent record for the season in the process.