Tinson goals fire Town Ladies to Cup success, while Railway win shoot-out

Sophie Tinson netted a double-hat-trick as Harrogate Town Ladies smashed 12 goals past Ossett Town in the first round of the West Riding County Cup.

The striker was in lethal form in front of goal, bagging six times in a player-of-the-match performance.

Also on target for Jon Maloney’s team in a game that they led 4-1 at half-time were Caroline Hulme (2), Hannah Bowe, Susan Elrington, Katie Rowlands and substitute Hannah Stephenson.

Reflecting on his side’s 12-2 success, the Town boss said: “This is a competition that we really want to do well in so I’m very pleased.

“We played well. It was a good team performance, but obviously Sophie Tinson stood out with her six goals.

“She’s still very young but she is a quality player and clinical in front of goal. Some of her finishes were superb.”

Victory for Town sets up a second round meeting with Guiseley Vixens at the CNG Stadium on November 19.

Harrogate Railway Ladies won their first round clash with Farsley Celtic Reserves on penalties.

The Rail were fast out of the blocks and went ahead with just 10 minutes on the clock when the visiting goalkeeper punched a cross straight to Laura Cooper who then lifted the ball back over the custodian’s head and into the back of the net.

With Rich Burns’ side appearing in total control as Laura Savage and Jodi Hodgson took charge of proceedings from the centre of the park, Emma Landsall was able to cross for Nicola Hadley to double the lead at the far post.

If the opening 45 minutes had belonged to Railway, then the second half was very much Farsley’s and they scored twice to get back on terms before the hour-mark.

The hosts eventually got going again and when the ball was cleared into the path of Hadley she met it on the volley more than 35 yards from goal and sent a stunning strike into the top corner.

Celtic were not finished, however, and equalised again with a 74th-minute penalty.

With the scores tied at 3-3 the game went straight to a shoot-out and Kat Edmund netted the decisive spot-kickto seal a 5-4 success.