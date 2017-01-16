Ten-man Taddy dig deep for a point

Tadcaster Albion produced a spirited performance to hold Colwyn Bay to a 0-0 draw despite playing with a man less for more than 75 minutes.

Skipper Jono Greening was controversially shown a straight red card for a 13th-minute challenge on Mike Roddy, yet his teammates dug deep in his absence to ensure that they ended the game with a share of the spoils.

Brewers boss Billy Miller made three changes to the side that got back to winning ways in midweek with a County Cup success over Silsden.

Chandler Hallwood, Erico Sousa and Dan Thirkell all returned to the starting line-up, with Jason Mycoe missing out through injury.

On a bright but brisk afternoon at the i2i Stadium, it was Albion who started on the front foot, however the big talking point of the match came inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Jono Greening and Roddy went in hard but fair on each other on two separate occasions before the Tadcaster captain was given his marching orders for catching the Bay man on his knee in a third challenge.

None of the visiting players reacted to the seemingly innocuous challenge, but nevertheless referee Michael Gillespie went straight to his back pocket and brandished a red card.

Despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men, the dismissal changed very little in terms of the contest as a whole. Both teams struggled to get into any kind of rhythm, but Taddy continued to look the more threatening.

Referee Gillespie certainly wasn’t a favourite with the home fans as his cards were out again to caution Josh Grant for a soft foul, before Roddy eventually ended up in the book too.

Repeat offender Roddy was then penalised again but escaped a second yellow before a tame shot from Bay’s Luke Denson was comfortably dealt with by Brewers stopper Hallwood.

The closest Taddy came to a goal during the first 45 minutes was Rob Youhill smashing into the side-netting from an acute angle, but the 10 men started the second half with greater purpose than the visitors as winger Sousa screwed wide after seeing his initial strike blocked.

The 90 seconds following the resumption were more open than the entire first half as, at the other end, Liam Turner tested Hallwood’s handling with a fierce strike but the former Walsall custodian held superbly.

In the 55th minute, Taddy were looking towards the referee once again after Josh Barrett’s hooked effort struck Roddy on the arm inside the box, however Mr Gillespie turned his back on their appeals.

Albion were not playing like a side with a numerical disadvantage, and continued to press forwards as Conor Sellars’ fizzing free-kick across goal was deflected inches wide of the post by visiting defender Gareth Grant.

The first really clear chance of the afternoon came 20 minutes into the second half as Bay became a little more adventurous.

Substitute Will Jones found himself unmarked six yards out as he headed down towards the bottom left-hand corner, but Barrett read it brilliantly and cleared off his own goalline.

The men from North Wales were starting to try their luck more and more as the game wore on and Danny Andrews curled narrowly wide of the mark from 25 yards.

Three minutes later, Andrews came even closer to breaking the deadlock, cutting inside and drilling a shot goalwards that forced Hallwood to tip onto the crossbar.

Full-back Denson was next to chance his arm as as Taddy’s legs began to tire, but the Bay defender couldn’t find the target, driving viciously across the face of goal.

The Brewers had two last-gasp opportunities of their own to try and force a winner with a free-kick and corner – both taken by Josh Greening – but Colwyn goalkeeper Karl Wills managed to beat both clear and the game ended in a stalemate.