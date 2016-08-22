Tadcaster Albion storm back to earn FA Cup first qualifying round spot

Tadcaster Albion 3-2 Scarborough Athletic

Tadcaster Albion revelled in the magic of the FA Cup as Billy Miller's men hit back from two goals down to defeat fierce rivals Scarborough Athletic 3-2 at the i2i Stadium.

Scarborough had looked to be cruising into the first qualifying round after goals from Joe Lamplough and Craig Nelthorpe gave them a two-goal cushion at the break.

Rob Youhill's early second-half strike turned the tide before Josh Greening levelled matters with 15 minutes to play.

Tom Corner completed the Taddy comeback in the 87th minute with a strike against his former club.

The Brewers will now meet Ponterfract Collieries in the first round of qualifying on September 3.

Craig Nelthorpe scored a cracking effort for Scarborough in the first half (Photo: Matthew Appleby)

However, the match was marred by a suspected leg break to former Taddy favourite Liam Ormsby.

Taddy boss Billy Miller made two changes to the side that beat Ossett Albion in midweek with Lewis Morgan and Liam Shepherd coming in for Gregg Anderson and Steve Jeff.

Former Taddy players Carl Stewart and Ormsby both started for the visitors with goalkeeper Tom Morgan and striker David Brown on the bench.

Scarborough got off to a flying start and took the lead inside three minutes with skipper Joe Lamplough deflecting a header past Michael Ingham.

Rob Youhill receives a high five from Josh Barrett after reducing the arrears in the second half (Photo: Matthew Appleby)

Scarborough took the game to their hosts former Brewer Carl Stewart had a good chance to get one over on his old side but couldn't keep his left-footed strike down.

Taddy's first sighting at goal came in the 11th minute when Rob Youhill's cross was met by the smallest man on the pitch, Conor Sellars, who got up well but headed just off target.

The home side began to venture forward more and more and two minutes later lead to another good chance to draw level.

Sellars cleverly picked out the advancing Tom Corner who curled narrowly wide.

The visitors were in control for large spells in the first half and looked dangerous against Taddy's deep back-line.

They threatened to double their lead on a number of occasions but Paul Beesley and Carl Stewart failed to hit the target.

Taddy's best chance of the half came seven minutes from the break. A long throw-in by Josh Barrett dropped to the lurking Conor Sellars who saw his fizzing shot impressively kept out by Scarborough number one Jordan Porter.

In the 41st minute the away side gained a two goal cushion when the experienced Nelthorpe exquisitely bent into the far corner to give Scarborough a deserved lead at the break.

However, just four minutes into the second half, the deficit was halved.

Porter rushed off his line to head away but the unconvincing clearance dropped to Rob Youhill who brilliantly chipped the retreating goalkeeper.

The 612 watching expected a frenetic grandstand finale and The Brewers equalised with quarter of an hour remaining.

Sellars' whipped free-kick was helped on by Tom Corner & nodded in by Josh Greening.

Shortly after came a sad moment in the match as Lewis Morgan's challenge saw former Taddy fans favourite Ormsby sustain a serious leg injury.

Scarborough were prevented from retaking the lead by a sensational double save by Michael Ingham – with the former York City keeper thwarting Callum Robinson at point blank range before getting up to claw a second effort out of the top corner at the other side of the goal.

With the cup tie looking like it was heading to a replay at Queensgate on Wednesday night, Taddy completed a terrific comeback with Sellars, Greening and Corner all involved.

Sellars pulled back to Greening who scuffed his shot but former Seadog Tom Corner was on-hand to touch in rounding off a dramatic afternoon.