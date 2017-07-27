Tadcaster Albion boss lauds teenage talent Romario Vieira following Leeds United draw

TADCASTER Albion boss Michael Morton was delighted with the way his side performed in their 1-1 pre-season draw with Leeds United Under-23s on Tuesday night.

The Whites brought a strong Academy side down to the i2i Stadium – which included former Albion Academy star Romario Vieira – but they were met with stiff resistance from a determined Albion side.

Morton said: “The lads were organised and they worked together, they were tight between the units.

“What we tried to do was pose a problem the other way as well, which we started with two young lads on the wings and they did well. They caused problems and then Pit (Piteu Crouz) got a great little goal against his old team, which he will be delighted with.

“Tactically, we were on it. I thought we had dug in as well when we got tired and that is what we want. We probably won’t defend for that long in the league.

“We probably won’t come up against that quality every week, it’s fantastic and a great test for us.”

Romario Vieira, formerly of Tadcaster Albion U21s, wins a slide tackle during the friendly

Morton was also fulsome in his praise of Vieira’s display on his return to the i2i Stadium.

He added: “I thought he was just tremendous. He understands his role, wins the ball, and keeps it simple. He has got a bright future ahead of him. Just hopefully he will get into the first team, hopefully this year, if not pushing for next year.”

Tadcaster took a well deserved lead just after the half hour mark when Tom Corner found Marcel Chigumira in acres of space. He threaded the ball through for Crouz to rifle a shot in the back of the net.

Jamie Shackleton who came on in the second half made an excellent impression for United and scored the equaliser after moving past Aaron Hardy with ease and striking the ball with venom into the far corner.

Next up for the Brewers with be pre-season friendlies away at Barton Town tomorrow (kick-off 7.30pm) and at Garforth Town on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).