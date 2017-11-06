Poor second-half showing costs Albion at Bamber Bridge

Despite leading at the break, Tadcaster Albion were punished by Evo-Stik Division One North leaders Bamber Bridge following a second-half capitulation.

Tom Corner’s close-range finish nudged the Brewers ahead in Saturday’s clash at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, but three unanswered second-half strikes saw the hosts to a 3-1 success.

On a chilly autumnal afternoon in Lancashire, Bridge started out on the front foot, dominating possession and keeping the ball inside Albion’s half.

The title-chasers looked composed in possession but struggled to carve open the Brewers or create any kind of chance on goal.

The closest Albion came to a goal in the opening half an hour was a teasing Lawrance Hunter cross which Corner was close to sliding onto.

This was then followed by the home team’s best moment of the half, when a deep cross found Alistair Waddecar at the back post and he sent the ball across the face of goal but no white shirt was on-hand to turn goalwards.

Then, out of the blue, Taddy opened the scoring with seven minutes to go until the interval.

The move started with a brilliant 60-yard switch from Josh Barrett to Josh Greening on the right-hand side.

The tricky Greening then chopped back onto his left-foot before curling onto the head of Tom Corner who was originally denied by Lloyd Rigby.

Aiden Savory somehow failed to bundle the rebound over the line, but the ball then popped back out to Corner who prodded into the net.

Tadcaster took their narrow advantage into the break, but just five minutes after the resumption Bridge were back on terms.

Chris Marlow’s luscious left-footed cross was powerfully headed into the back of the net by Brad Carsley for 1-1.

With their tails up, the hosts were soon ahead thanks to some slack play by Albion.

Corner held the ball up on the half-way line before coming inside, looking up and around for options, only to pass the ball straight to Waddecar who shifted quickly to Carsley and his shot deflected past Michael Ingham.

The Brewers continued to fight hard despite falling behind and Savory saw a shot from a tight angle well held by Rigby before Tom Corner blasted narrowly over the mark.

But in the 73rd minute Bridge mobed further ahead, saving their best until last.

Regan Linney showed intricate footwork to manoeuvre space away from two Taddy players on the edge of the box and sent an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The contest seemed as though it was done and dusted, but it could still very easily have finished three apiece as Albion spurned two glorious chances in the final couple of minutes.

The first of which fell to Greening as Ingham’s goal kick skidded right through the heart of the Bridge defence, creating a one-on-one between Greening and the goalkeeper, but the Albion forward failed to beat Rigby.

Then, in stoppage-time, Adam Baker crossed perfectly for Barrett at the back post, but he could only head over the crossbar from three yards out.

Defeat leaves Tadcaster 13th in the Evo-Stik North standings ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Clitheroe.