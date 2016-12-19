Debutant on target as Tadcaster win at last

Tadcaster Albion claimed their first win in over a month as a goal from debutant Tom Allan helped the Brewers see off Radcliffe Borough.

Allan is a six foot four inch centre-half who has recently been converted into being a left-winger and that is where he started on his Taddy debut.

And the man on loan from National League North outfit Alfreton should have opened his account for the Brewers after just eight minutes.

Tom Corner’s powerful flick-on was misjudged by Alex Ahmed and dropped kindly for Allan who fired narrowly wide from 12 yards.

It was the home side who enjoyed the majority of possession during the opening exchanges, but Albion managed to create the better chances.

Carl Stewart’s inviting cross was latched onto by Corner who couldn’t quite force the ball home, before Josh Greening looked to have been fouled as he attempted to convert the rebound.

Borough then took the lead against the run of play when skipper Lassana Nalatche’s 30-yard effort took a wicked deflection off Andy Milne and past Gary Stevens into the back of the Taddy net.

With Raul Correia looking a threat for the hosts, they could have extended their lead before the Brewers drew level after 38 minutes.

Allan used his strength to bully Nalatche off the ball and then fired exquisitely into the bottom right-hand corner.

The Brewers came out looking like they meant business at the start of the second period and they quickly seized the lead as Borough were caught napping.

Josh Greening drove into the penalty area and hammered a right-footed effort through Tadhg Ryan in the Radcliffe goal who ought to have done better.

And less than two minutes later Taddy were firmly in the driving seat as Tom Corner netted his 11th goal of the campaign.

Allan skipped beyond his man on the left flank and hung up a cross for Albion’s number nine to loop his header up and over Ryan from fully 15 yards out.

But the momentum then swung back in the favour of the hosts as Corriea reduced the deficit to just one when he fired a low effort into the bottom corner.

This goal sprung Radcliffe into life and they went in search of an equaliser as the home crowd roared their side on.

Their best chance to salvage a point fell to defender Nalatche in the dying embers when a dangerous cross from the left squirmed past Stevens, but the Borough skipper could only direct his shot onto the upright.

Conor Sellars and Adam Baker both had glorious chances to make sure of the win for Taddy in stoppage time but both were denied by goalkeeper Ryan and the visitors had to settle for the 3-2 scoreline.