Railway Ladies claim crucial success over Ossett

Harrogate Railway Ladies took a huge step towards ensuring their survival in the North East Regional Womens Football League Southern Division when they beat Ossett Albion.

Defeat to relegation rivals Malet Lambert in their previous outing had left the Lady Locomotives bottom of the table, but Sunday’s crucial 5-2 victory lifts them to eighth and out of the drop zone.

It took Richard Burns and Simon Mercer’s side just four minutes to grab the lead, some neat passing straight from kick-off allowing Laura Savage the chance to fire a fine effort from the edge of the box into the far corner of the visitors’ net.

Ossett managed to get themselves back on terms within two minutes, but after a spell of evenly-contested play, Railway re-took control before half-time.

Sandra Clarke and Lorna Cooper combined to free Louise Donnelly down the left and her cross was finished off by Nicola Hadley.

Albion began the second period well and piled on the pressure as they went in search of an eqauliser.

Charlotte Donnelly in the home goal made a number of important saves to keep her side in front before Louise Donnelly added her side’s third of the day in the 68th minute, firing in after the Ossett keeper spilled Savage’s shot.

The visitors reduced the deficit with a 74th-minute strike, but the Rail’s two-goal cushion was restored when Emma Landsall teed up Hadley to drive the ball home from 30 yards out.

Knowing that the points were theirs, the hosts began to play with even more confidence and they wrapped things up late on when they struck for a fifth time through Louise Donnelly.

The Ladies return to action this weekend when they host fourth-placed Doncaster Belles.