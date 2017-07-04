Middleton ‘excited’ by Town challenge

As Harrogate Town’s players reported back for pre-season training on Monday, the club’s newest addition Ben Middleton says he is “excited” by the challenge of trying to secure an immediate return to National League football.

Middleton made 40 appearances for North Ferriby United last season in the division above that which his new team currently ply their trade, but says he is determined to do his bit to help Simon Weaver’s men achieve promotion from National League North in 2017/18.

“I’m looking forward to getting going. The ambition of Harrogate Town and where they want to be is exciting and is the reason I came here,” he said.

“The experience of playing in the National League was my best in football so far and obviously I want to get back to that level with this club.

“I’m the same as pretty much any footballer, I just want to play at the highest standard that I can and having had a taste last season, I want more.

“It’s a big step-up from National League North and it’s a really tough division, but I certainly grew as both a player and a person because of the experience.”