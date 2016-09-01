NCEL: In-form Knaresborough must earn right at Glasshoughton - Stansfield

Knaresborough Town will have to ‘earn the right’ to play their brand of football against Saturday’s opponents Glasshoughton Welfare, according to manager Paul Stansfield.

Town have started the season with a four-game unbeaten run that they will look to extend at Manse Lane on Saturday against Welfare.

Stansfield stated that his side will need to match the visitors physically in their bid to preserve this record.

“It’ll be really tough,” he said.

“They are a very good team who are very physical in the way they go about things.

“They will come at us and take the game to us, so we will need to match their work-rate.

“Every game is hard fought at this level- you need to battle and earn the right to play.

“We think that if we do that, our quality will shine through.”

On Tuesday night, goals in each half sent Town to a well-deserved 2-1 victory against Nostell Miners Welfare.

Will Lenehan’s header in the 26th minute and Brad Walker’s cool finish two minutes after half-time proved enough for the three points, although Alex Stacey’s close-range effort 15 minutes from time set home pulses racing.

While the Town chief rued their inability to put the result beyond doubt, he praised the overall quality of the performance.

“We were excellent on Tuesday, we played really well,” Stansfield added.

“We passed the ball well as a team and should have scored more than we did.

“I think three or four nil to us would have been fair.

“It was a shame we didn’t take our chances and conceded a soft goal that made it interesting at the end.

“Last night was the first time I saw us and thought, yes, we put in a decent shift.”

This season, Town have made a conscious decision to operate with a bigger squad of which they have the full disposal on Saturday.

Stansfield encouraged Knaresborough locals to get behind their local team and admitted he was disappointed with early-season turnouts.

Their average attendance this season has been 73, as opposed to 108 last term.

“The crowds are a bit down and we don’t know why,” he admitted.

“We’ve won two and drawn one at home so far and the lads are playing some really good stuff- they deserve to have people come down and watch them.

“I’d like us to get the numbers up.

“The ones that come down are great but if more people could come down the crowd would be more vociferous and it would be more difficult for the opposition.”