Late strike fires Knaresboro’ to Shirebrook win

A last-minute goal saw Knaresborough Town get back to winning ways in NCEL Division One courtesy of a 2-1 success at Shirebrook Town.

Despite dominating almost the entirety of the game, the men from Manse Lane needed a strike from Fraser Lancaster in the 90th minute to secure a three-point haul that should have been made safe long before the substitute’s late effort.

Paul Stansfield’s side began well and Colin Heath saw an early shot deflected off target and then Dom Wilson’s effort was blocked wide of goal.

Ben Cohen failed to work the home keeper from a free-kick before Shirebrook’s first chance arrived following Mitchell Dunne’s run, which ended with him shooting off target.

Sam Cook was next to try his luck but dragged his strike wide of the post with Colin Heath unable to turn the ball home, all following Will Lenehan rising highest to nod a free-kick down into the danger zone.

Dan Dekanski, standing in for Jack Rushworth in the Town goal, then made a fine stop to deny Danny Swales as the half-time interval approached.

The first half drew to a close without much further incident, but seven minutes into the second period, Knaresborough went ahead when Lenehan headed home from Brad Walker’s corner kick.

Another Walker pass should have led to a second soon afterwards when he found Jonty Maullin in space, but despite having a clear sight of goal, the midfielder stabbed his shot over the Shirebrook crossbar.

Substitute Lancaster had a shot saved soon afterwards on his return from three months out through injury, before Cook headed over from a corner.

Disaster then looked to have struck in the 82nd minute when Knaresborough lost possession down the Shirebrook right wing and three defenders failed to cut out a low centre which was turned home by Dunne at the far post.

Lancaster then hit over from Maullin’s pass before Walker found space on the right in the 90th minute and ran in to the box.

The Town winger showed good awareness, picking out Lancaster to fire home from six yards and win the points, which despite three added minutes, Stansfield’s men were able to hang on to.

Victory moves Knaresborough up a place to seventh in the Division One standings, just two points shy of a play-off spot.