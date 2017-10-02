Knaresborough draw a blank at Rossington

Knaresborough Town failed to take maximum points for just the second time in 12 league outings when they were held to a goalless draw at Rossington Main.

The unbeaten Manse Lane outfit remain top of the NCEL Division one standings following the result, however, and are still five points clear of their nearest rivals, Yorkshire Amateur, with a game in hand.

Chances were few and far between throughout the 90 minutes, but one of the best fell to Ben Parkes in the 20th minute when he was sent through on goal after Harry Brown’s break.

Parkes’ shot rebounded off a post and the follow-up effort was scrambled away, leading to a Rossington break, from which Cameron Johnson fired narrowly wide.

Soon afterwards, Parkes again found himself with a sight of goal, but was off target following Brad Walker’s centre from the left.

Joe McGuinness then headed wide for the home side after good work from Danny Bulman down the right flank before Declan Howe fired into the side-netting of the Town goal.

Greg Kidd had a fine opening late in the half, but shot well over the top and Colin Heath was also off the mark for Knaresborough soon after the break.

Rossington’s Luke Howson shot narrowly wide before the hosts also hit a post when a McGuinness cross-shot came back off the upright.

Heath rushed an effort wide of the home goal following a Tom Hesketh free-kick, but the only other chance saw Kristian Lee-Green flash a shot well over at the other end as neither goalkeeper was forced to make a real save of any note throughout the entirety of the contest.