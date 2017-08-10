Knaresboro’ return from long Grimsby trip with three points

Knaresborough Town returned from Wednesday night’s long NCEL Division One trip to Grimsby Borough with three points to their name.

Paul Stansfield’s men followed up Saturday’s home triumph over Nostell Miners Welfare with a fine 3-0 victory, leaving them two from two in 2017/18.

Greg Kidd gave Town a first-half lead before Brad Walker doubled the advantage in the 68th minute.

Joel Freeston then came off the substitutes’ bench to round things off with seven minutes remaining.

“We played really well and deserved to win the game,” boss Stansfield said.

“They’re a strong side and will be up there this season and it’s never easy travelling as far as Grimsby for a night fixture. 180 miles is a long way to go and get beat, but we got the points and I’m very happy with that.

“It was a bit cagey to start with, but we had chances to score before we took the lead and then we went on and played the better football.

“They didn’t have many opportunities because we worked hard and defended our box well and second half we were definitely the better team, even their manager went on record and admitted that after full-time.

“All of our players were a nine out of 10 on the night, but this result will mean nothing if we get beat on Saturday. We have to keep replicating these type of performances and make sure we are performing consistently.”

Knaresborough host Worsbrough Bridge Athletic at Manse Lane on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.