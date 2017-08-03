Town unveil new Strata-sponsored strip

Harrogate Town have unveiled two brand new strips ahead of the upcoming 2017/18 season.

Designed by Italian sportswear manufacturer Kappa, the yellow and black Borussia Dortmund-esque home kit and blue change strip are both sponsored by Yorkshire-based private homebuilder Strata.

Strata, who are run by Town chairman Irving Weaver and his son Andrew, boast developments across Yorkshire and the East Midlands and have reinforced their existing partnership with the club by becoming their exclusive shirt sponsor.

Chief executive Andrew Weaver said: “What’s great about football isn’t just the game or the sportsmanship, it’s the crowds that are full of family and friends enjoying themselves. It’s the atmosphere; the passion and commitment to the team that you love.”

Town will sport their new home kit for the first time on Saturday afternoon when they host Nuneaton Town at the CNG Stadium in their opening National League North fixture of the campaign.

And the club’s managing director Garry Plant revealed that he is excited by the prospect of seeing the players take to the field with a new look.

“We’re very excited by the new kit, our new branding and a fresh start as a professional club,” he said.

“I think that the strips are very striking, they look great and I’m confident that they will go down well with our supporters.

“We are very pleased that Strata will be sponsoring our shirts. As well as bringing a brand that is known and respected to the pitch, we are also showcasing the values that both teams stand for, which starts first and foremost with the community.”

Echoing Plant’s sentiments, Town manager Simon Weaver said: “I remember watching Borussia Dortmund on the television a few years ago and thinking that their kit looked really good.

“At the time I thought to myself ‘I’d love to see Harrogate Town playing in a similar strip’ and now we’ve got oursleves something equally as impressive.

“We will look sharp in it, the players who have seen it like the look of it and I’m sure the fans will too.”