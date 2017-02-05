Town too good for Boston

Harrogate Town claimed a first win at York Street in four years, and a first away league success since August as they put three past Boston United.

In what was a physical battle from start to finish, Simon Ainge gave Town the lead after 31 minutes, meeting Joe Leesley’s cross with a diving header.

Ainge’s strike partner Louie Swain added a second just before the hour-mark, capitalising on a defensive error to round Pilgrims stopper Ross Durrant and score.

Leesley then finished off proceedings, winning and converting a penalty to seal a 3-0 win that moves his team up one place to ninth in National League North.