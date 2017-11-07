Town snap up hitman Beck

Harrogate Town have bolstered their forward line with the capture of striker Mark Beck from National League North rivals Darlington.

With frontmen Simon Ainge and Dominic Knowles both currently out injured, boss Simon Weaver has moved for the 23-year-old, bringing him to the CNG Stadium in exchange for an undisclosed fee.

The six-foot-five forward was the Quakers’ top scorer in 2016/17, netting 18 league goals in a productive first season at Blackwell Meadows.

Prior to joining Darlington, Beck came through the youth ranks at Carlisle United before a series of loan moves that took him to the likes of Falkirk and Wrexham, and saw him included in the Scotland under-19 set-up.

Despite missing some of the current campaign through injury, the Sunderland-born striker played all but one of The Quakers’ league games last term, and was wanted by York City however opted to join Harrogate.

Beck, who scored during his former side’s visit to Wetherby Road last season, joins up with Sunderland-born Liam Agnew at Town, and also links up once again with Josh Falkingham, who was with Darlington last season.