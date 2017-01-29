Town’s play-off hopes dented by Trinity

Harrogate Town’s hopes of breaking into the National League North play-off places suffered a blow when they lost out to Gainsborough Trinity on home turf.

Simon Weaver’s side have been in good form since the turn of the year and were unbeaten in four league outings heading into Saturday’s clash at the CNG Stadium.

A third victory in their last four would have left them just four points shy of the top-five, but a 3-1 defeat suffered despite taking the lead through Lloyd Kerry’s first-half strike, keeps them some way off the pace.

“We’re 10th at the minute because for one week or a couple of weeks we’ll be great and the next we won’t,” boss Weaver reflected.

“Today was a really poor performance. I don’t think we deserved anything from the game, Gainsborough were the better team.

“We’ve been good in the last four [games], there’s no doubt about it, but the bare minimum we should bring to the table is energy, enthusiasm and a real desire to win the war in the game, and we didn’t today.

“If I’d have been a supporter, I’d have been tearing into myself and the team.

“We’ve got to put this behind us at some point, but it will hurt for the next couple of days.”

Town moved ahead with 22 minutes on the clock when Joe Leesley’s cross from the left was met at the near post by the head of Kerry and a fumble from visiting gloveman George Willis saw the ball end up in the back of the net.

The hosts’ lead was short-lived however as Matthew Thornhill tucked away a rebound following Peter Crook’s save from a Tom Davie strike.

Gainsborough turned the game on its head just after the hour-mark when former Town man Jordan Thewlis got in behind and finished neatly past Crook.

A third goal for the away side arrived in the 73rd minute when Davie lashed the ball into the roof of the net following a corner.

Despite being on home soil and having nothing to lose at 3-1 down, Town were unable to muster a response and never really threatened to get back into the game in the closing stages.