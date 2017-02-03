Town not giving up on play-offs

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver insists that his side will not give up on their hopes of making the play-offs, despite Saturday’s damaging defeat to Gainsborough.

The men from the CNG Stadium have been in good form since the turn of the year and were unbeaten in four league outings heading into Saturday’s National League North clash.

A third victory in their last four would have left them just four points shy of the top-five, but a 3-1 defeat suffered despite taking the lead through Lloyd Kerry’s first-half strike, keeps them some way off the pace.

“We will fight tooth and nail to get into those play-offs places, and won’t give up until it is mathematically impossible,” Weaver said.

“Saturday’s result just makes things harder for us to get to where we want to be. It leaves us with one game less to play with.

“We need to put a sequence of results together and it’s going to take one heck of a run of form, but if you can win three in a row then you’re somewhere near.

“When we are hot, we arreally hot. You could see that against Alfreton when we could have scored 10. So I know that we are capable of getting the results that we need, it’s just a case of producing them consistently, week after week.”

After a string of decent performances and encouragig results in January, Weaver was at a loss to explain his side’s poor showing against Gainsbough.

“I’m left scratching my head when it comes to working out why we are so inconsistent,” he continued.

“The same 11 that did so well at FC United last week somehow struggled to pass the ball 10 yards on Saturday.

“This is the problem, we’re 10th at the minute because for one week or a couple of weeks we’ll be great and the next we won’t.

“I think that part of the problem comes from not having enough leadership through the spine of the team.

“We need the experience and character of the likes of Paul Thirlwell or Danny Ellis out there on the pitch because these are the types of guys who can get the other players’ heads up when things aren’t going so well.”