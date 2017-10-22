Town frustrated by lowly Leamington

Harrogate Town were forced to settle for just a point after being held to a 2-2 draw by Leamington at the CNG Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Simon Weaver’s men remain top of National League North despite the result, but their lead has been trimmed to just a single point following Salford City’s home win over York City.

“Obviously we wanted maximum points and it feels that we underachieved a little bit today,” said Weaver of the result against a side who came into the fixture just two places above the relegation zone.

“I’m proud of the lads’ efforts, everyone gave 100 per cent but we lacked that little bit of edge in the final third, almost trying too hard.

“We caused them problems, more so in the first half, but then didn’t finish them off and in close games there is always the opportunity for the ref to give something that’s gone against us.

“But, we keep going, it’s a marathon not a sprint.”

Visiting Leamington grabbed a surprise lead after 24 minutes when a long ball into the Town area was only punched away by James Belshaw as far as Junior English, who calmly brought the ball down and fired into the net.

George Thomson then pulled the hosts level 10 minutes before the break as Jack Emmett broke from midfield and found Jordan Thewlis, who offloaded into the path of Town’s number seven to arrow into the far corner.

Weaver’s men began the second half pushing for the lead and did seize the ascendancy 12 minutes after the re-start when Leesley’s cross was headed into his own net by the Brakes’ goalscorer English.

With Town seemingly in control of the contest, Leamington were handed a way back into the match as a penalty was awarded for what looked like a high foot, allowing Rob Thompson-Brown to level from the spot.