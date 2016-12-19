Town boss demands more from players following Curzon loss

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has demanded more from his players in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Curzon Ashton.

The men from the CNG Stadium were beaten by Alex Brown’s 62nd-minute goal, and now find themselves back down in eight place in the National League North standings.

“The lads have to make sure that they stand up and man up and start winning,” Weaver said in a post-match interview released by the club.

“The season’s not lost, we’ve got to go and try and win as many games as possible now and repay the faith of the board and the fans.

“Also we need to see who’s going to make the cut come the latter stages of the season looking forward to next season.”

Town were fortunate to go into the interval level at Tameside Stadium after Jordan Wright somehow managed to miss when it looked easier to score, though Warren Burrell and Lloyd Kerry also went close at the other end.

The decisive moment arrived just past the hour mark as Curzon’s skipper Brown found space on the right side of Harrogate’s defence and finished into the bottom right corner.

Town desperately looked for a leveller, and thought they had found it when substitute Jack Emmett struck the cross bar.

The hosts managed to hold on, however, and Andi Thanoj was sent-off in stoppage-time for a second booking, capping a miserable day for the visitors.