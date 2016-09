Harrogate Town's match against Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday as been switched the CNG Stadium.

Floodlight issues mean the match, which would have been Town's second away in three days, has been reverted back to Harrogate.

Kick-off will now by a 7.45pm at ton the 3G pitch at the CNG Stadium.

The reverse fixture on March 21 will now take place Bower Field.