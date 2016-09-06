Harrogate Town 3-1 FC United of Manchester: Tom Platt at the double as Town go level with top

Man of the match Tom Platt scored a brace as Harrogate Town went level on points with the top of the National League North.

Platt scored one in each half as Harrogate overcame the challenge of FC United of Manchester 3-1 at the CNG Stadium.

FC United went in front against the run of play through Luke Ashworth's header but Platt equalised four first half minutes later.

JP Pitmann scored his seventh goal in a yellow and black shirt to put Town in front before Platt settled matters late on.

Simon Weaver maintained the starting line-up that were outplayed during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Curzon Ashton although reverting to a diamond system.

And the boss got the response he had called for as Town fired out of the blocks.

Tom Platt tested Jonathan Diba Mursangu as early as the second minutes with a rasping drive and from the following corner, Town had valid claims for a penalty from Warren Burrell's goalward drive. As the ball rolls free in the box, Leesley curled viciously over the top corner.

Leesley has seven assists to his name already this season after joining from Alfreton and he almost had an eighth when Simon Ainge met his corner, only for it to be cleared off the line.

FC United responded and Ainge had to be well placed to cut out Matthew Wolfenden's dangerous cross.

The visitors broke the deadlock on 16 minutes when Ashworth leapt highest from a corner and sneaked a header into the top corner at the back post.

Town were behind for just four minutes. Joe Colbeck galavanted forward from right back and played JP Pittman behind the back four and his cross was diverted into the bottom corner by an advancing Platt.

Colbeck is proving to be a dangerous option from the full back region and he skipped through two challenges but his lash goalwards was blocked.

FC United responded by Tom Eckersley firing off target as the two teams went in level at the break.

Town were under par in the second half against Curzon on Saturday and a quiet spell followed again with a shot-cum-cross from Leesley was missed by Jack Emmett.

The hosts went ahead on 58 minutes as Pittman controlled Lewis Turner's cross from the left and after seeing a first effort saved, he lashed home the rebound for his seventh in six starts.

FC United substitute Dale Johnson gave Town a fright when he blazed over from seven yards after swivelling in the box before Ainge headed another perfect Leesley delivery over from the same distance.

Town wrapped up proceedings with two minutes left on the clock as Platt found the bottom corner after galloping clear of the back four.